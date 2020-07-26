Edwin LINKHART

LINKHART, Edwin James Edwin James Linkhart, age 93. Jim passed away peacefully at Hospice of Cincinnati
on July 21, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on February 26, 1927. He lived his entire life in Springfield, most recently living in Oakwood Village for 7 years with his beloved wife Doris. They had celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in April. In March of 2020, they relocated to Cincinnati to be closer to their son and family. He was a veteran of the US Navy stationed overseas during WWII for eighteen months after graduating from Springfield High School in 1945. Upon his return from service, Jim worked at Ohio Edison for forty years. During his retirement years he enjoyed traveling, reading, old western movies and most of all gatherings with family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Linkhart Pennington. He is survived by his wife, Doris Linkhart; son, James (Kathy) Linkhart; grandchildren, Jason (Kim) Linkhart, Kimberly (Douglas) Whitten; great-granddaughters, Grace, Olivia, Maeve Whitten and Iris and Meadow Linkhart. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with his funeral following at 2:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing is strongly recommended. Jim will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
.