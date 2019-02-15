MATTHEWS, Edwin "Ed" age 86, passed away February 13, 2019. He was a resident of Bethany Village in Centerville, OH. Born in Whiting, IN and moved to OH in 1960. Preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Mary Elizabeth Matthews, sister, Gladys, and sister and brother-in-law, Helen Electa and Matthews Walton Fulkerson. Sons, Jeffrey and Craig, also preceded Ed in death. Survived by wife, Pat, son, Scott (Deborah) Matthews, daughter, Karen Porumb, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by the loving children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of Electa and Walt, as well as numerous cousins. Ed served in the U.S. Navy at Glenview Naval Air Station and worked as a supervisor in various oil labs at Standard Oil of Indiana (BP) before coming to Ohio. He gave 36 years of devoted service to the Dept. of Defense - Petroleum Inspector Specialist for the AF Aerospace Fuels Lab and then in various procurement positions for DCMA, retiring with 3800 hours of unused sick leave. While at WPAFB, he was also a member of Toastmasters Intl. He served as secretary, treasurer, and coach for the Wayne Pee Wee Football League in Huber Heights, OH. He was an avid league bowler, winning many awards. Ed was a member of the Huber Heights First Baptist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday school. In retirement, Ed enjoyed playing golf, bocce, bowling, and water exercise with other seniors in Kettering. He delighted in time spent with his grandchildren, watching them grow from babies to adults. Ed and Pat traveled the entire USA and much of the world. He was proud to say he crossed the equator, the International Date Line, and the Arctic Circle. Ed stood on both sides of the Prime Meridian and walked on 5 continents. He saved the best for last - now he walks with the Lord. Ed's wife wishes to thank all the men and women who helped her in Ed's care over the past 3 years, especially Amy, his Hospice case manager. Memorial contributions may be made to: Ohio's or Bethany Village Benevolent Care Fund. Visitation: 3 pm to 6 pm, Sunday, February 17 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Funeral service: 12 noon on Monday, February 18 at TOBIAS as well. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences and memories of Ed may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary