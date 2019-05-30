Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Rose

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin Rose Obituary
ROSE, Edwin G. Age 98, of Englewood, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Dayton VA Hospice. He was born and raised in Gallia County, Ohio and was a decorated and honored World War II veteran. His working career included NCR in Dayton, Ohio and Three Little Bakers Dinner Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and a dedicated man to God, his family, his friends and his garden. He is survived by his sister, Mary K. Robinson and brother, Fred (Blanche) Rose; daughter, Melanie Gordon; son, James (Eva) Rose; grandchildren, Rob Gordon; Ronda (Brad) Boyce; Robin (Jeff) Rutledge; Renee (Nick) Fouts; Rochelle (Doug) Waddill and 12 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary M. Rose (Saunders); parents, Erie and Elma (Pope) Rose; brother, Kenneth Rose; sister Clara M. Bingham and great grandson, Grant Gordon. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Risen Christ: A Restoration Church 12 N Walnut St. Englewood, OH 45322. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 to 4:00 pm and a service immediately following with Rev. Andrew Brewster officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dayton VA Hospice Fund, 4100 West Third Street Dayton Ohio 45428-9907.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.