ROSE, Edwin G. Age 98, of Englewood, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Dayton VA Hospice. He was born and raised in Gallia County, Ohio and was a decorated and honored World War II veteran. His working career included NCR in Dayton, Ohio and Three Little Bakers Dinner Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and a dedicated man to God, his family, his friends and his garden. He is survived by his sister, Mary K. Robinson and brother, Fred (Blanche) Rose; daughter, Melanie Gordon; son, James (Eva) Rose; grandchildren, Rob Gordon; Ronda (Brad) Boyce; Robin (Jeff) Rutledge; Renee (Nick) Fouts; Rochelle (Doug) Waddill and 12 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary M. Rose (Saunders); parents, Erie and Elma (Pope) Rose; brother, Kenneth Rose; sister Clara M. Bingham and great grandson, Grant Gordon. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Risen Christ: A Restoration Church 12 N Walnut St. Englewood, OH 45322. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 to 4:00 pm and a service immediately following with Rev. Andrew Brewster officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dayton VA Hospice Fund, 4100 West Third Street Dayton Ohio 45428-9907. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 30, 2019