Edwin Vallery


Edwin Vallery Obituary
VALLERY, Edwin L. 88, of South Solon, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 in his residence. Born July 7, 1930 in London; he was a son of Ernest F. and Marian (Moody) Vallery. A lifelong farmer, Edwin had belonged to Madison County Farm Bureau. Survivors include his wife Rita (Riano) Vallery; son Jeff Vallery, grandchildren David, Julie, Sabrina, Eddie, Erica and Chris; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Carl (Sharon), John (Candy), Marion (Debbie), sisters Carolyn (Tony), Norma (Donald), Linda (Donald); many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; sister in law Gerry, and his loving dog Ruby. He was preceded in death by his son Steve and sister Martha (Joe). Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in Rose Hill Cemetery, Springfield. The family suggests memorials be made to either Midway Presbyterian Church P O Box 137, Sedalia, Ohio 43151 or Madison Plains FFA, 800 Linson Road, London, Ohio 43140. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 20, 2019
