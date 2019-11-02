Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Edwin VOSSLER


1929 - 2019
Edwin VOSSLER Obituary
VOSSLER, Edwin "Ed" Age 90, of Beavercreek passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Elmcroft of Fairborn. He was born in Wishek, ND on August 1, 1929, the son of John and Christina Vossler, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Bettenhausen and Ella Jakway and a brother, Reinhold Vossler. Ed is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Jenny Vossler; his grandson, Craig Vossler; a sister-in-law, Ruth Vossler and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and the Beavercreek Senior Center. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict and is retired from Johnson Controls, Inc. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with Pastor Steve Kimm officiating. Interment will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Peace Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, OH 45385. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019
