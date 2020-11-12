1/
Edwina ADAMS
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADAMS, Edwina "Jane"

Edwina Jane Adams, age 79, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Visitation will be held at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014 on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, with services following. Burial will follow in Rose Hill

Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011. Please

respect COVID-19 precautions (Social distancing, masks, etc.) If desired, memorials may be made to the American Stroke

Association at https://www.stroke.org. Online condolences and further information can be found at


www.avancefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Avance Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Avance Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved