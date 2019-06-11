Home

Edwina BROOKS Obituary
BROOKS, Edwina Of Trotwood, OH, born in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. She began teaching with the Jefferson Township Schools and was later employed with the Trotwood Madison Schools until retirement. Preceded in death by her parents, Howard Sr. and Viola Brooks; 3 brothers and 4 sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Scott Freeman Brooks (Angela); sisters, Dr. Amie L. Taylor, Dionne Smith, Maggie Jean Brooks, Patricia Ann Brooks (Leverse); granddaughters, Ajanti George, Ashley Brooks; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 11, 2019
