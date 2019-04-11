NEWELL, Edwina K. Nesbitt Of Riverside, Ohio passed away at age 76 on April 5th, 2019 at 10:12 a.m. Her spouse of 55 years, John W. Newell was by her side. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet Foraker Nesbitt and father, Ed Nesbitt and a sister, Kathleen (Fred) Shively. She is survived by two daughters, Michele (Howard) Rutledge and Colleen (Stephen) Van Matre and two sons, Jeff Newell and Ben Newell. She had numerous grandchildren: Jessica Rutledge (Brian) Naughton, Katherine Rutledge (Bear) Revels, Lexie Van Matre (James) Garcia, Ashley Van Matre, Chase Van Matre, Anna Van Matre, Morgan Van Matre, Tristan Newell, Ava Newell and Benjamin Newell; one sister, Margret (Charles) Brogan; nieces and nephews, Michael (Melissa) Shively and their son, Elizabeth (Joseph) Boatwright and their children, Douglas (Elaine) Shively and their children, Jeanette (Kevin) Anderson, Renee Newell Deason, Mark (Angie) Newell and their sons, Joshua (Krystal) Newell and their son, Daniel Newell, Danielle (Michael) Bergin and their daughter, Brian Newell and Joe Newell. She had one great-grandson, Ellis Saffel. She has numerous in-laws, cousins, friends and people who loved her and blessed her. Visitation and Services will be at SRBC, 538 Spinning Road, Riverside, Ohio, 45431. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 5:00 8:00 pm. Service will be at 9:00 am on Saturday, April 13. Services to be officiated by Pastor Scott Goodman. A graveside service will be held at approximately 1:30 pm Saturday, April 13th at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave., NW, North Canton, Ohio, 44718. Donations can be made toward pancreatic cancer research (lustgarten.org) or to World Vision (worldvision.org). Condolences may be shared with the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary