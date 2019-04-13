|
CURLIS, Edythe L. Age 93 of Monroe, passed away April 11. 2019 at . She was born July 21, 1925 in Middletown, the daughter of Albert E. and Edna Rachel (McLane) Duvall. Edythe was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph "Pete" Curlis; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. She is survived by four daughters, Susan (Dr. Gail Rattinger), Phyllis (John) Gullette, Betsy Curlis and Jennifer (Charles) Smith; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 13, 2019