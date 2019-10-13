|
VAN WINKLE, Edythe "Edie" Age 95 of Washington Township, passed away peacefully at the Carlyle House of Kettering, Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Edie was born May 24, 1924, in Newark, Ohio to the late Isaac and Iva (Mason) Myers. She was a 1942 graduate of Newark High School and worked for the B&O Railroad. In 1951 she moved to Dayton, Ohio with her husband and began work at Standard Register. She was a member of the Dayton Women's Club and Christ United Methodist Church. Edie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Max Richard "Dick" Van Winkle, and brothers: Howard, Warren, Ralph, and Harry, and sisters: Vera, Jean, Irma, Marian, Marjorie Lou, and Dorothea. She is survived by children; son Douglas (Roberta) Van Winkle of Washington Township, and daughter Marilyn (Jeff) Yoss of Fort Wayne, IN, grandchildren; Don (Chrissy)Van Winkle, Michael Van Winkle, Christina (Jake) Nelson, and Ben Yoss, sister-in-law Jayne Van Winkle, brother-in-law Robert Buchanan, and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of extended family. The Van Winkle family would like to thank the staff at the Carlyle House in Kettering for their loving care of Edie these past 6 years. Memorial service to be held 3:00PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- Far Hills Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Edie's memory to 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences can be expressed to the family at tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019