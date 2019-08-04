Home

VOORHIS (Williams), Edythe G. Was born April 1, 1932. Edythe went to be with the Lord July 26,2019. Born In Kentucky, she spent a portion of her life in California, and the last 20 years in Liberty Township, Ohio. She is survived by two siblings, two daughters, 3 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren: many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held 7pm, Monday, August 12, 2019, at Tri-County Nazarene Church, 4778 Tylersvile Road, Hamilton, Ohio.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 4, 2019
