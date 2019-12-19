|
ECONOMOU, Effie V. Age 80 of Dayton, passed away on December 16, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1939 in Portsmouth, OH to the late George and Anne (Evangelos) Vanis. In addition to her parents, Effie was preceded in death by her husband, Konstantine Economou and her sister, Catherine Evangelos. She is survived by her son, Michael (Kimberly Young) Economou and her sister, Helen (Ray) Mann. A Celebration of Effie's life will be held after the first of the New Year. Please continue to check for details at www.newcomerdayton.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Miami Valley, in Effie's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019