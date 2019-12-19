Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Effie Economou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Effie Economou

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Effie Economou Obituary
ECONOMOU, Effie V. Age 80 of Dayton, passed away on December 16, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1939 in Portsmouth, OH to the late George and Anne (Evangelos) Vanis. In addition to her parents, Effie was preceded in death by her husband, Konstantine Economou and her sister, Catherine Evangelos. She is survived by her son, Michael (Kimberly Young) Economou and her sister, Helen (Ray) Mann. A Celebration of Effie's life will be held after the first of the New Year. Please continue to check for details at www.newcomerdayton.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Miami Valley, in Effie's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Effie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -