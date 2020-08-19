1/
Effie JONES
1938 - 2020
JONES, Effie Darlene Age 82, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Knox County, Kentucky, on May 19, 1938, to George and Delora (Brock) Black. Darlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters, daughter, Kimberly and husband, Ralph Edwin. Darlene is survived by brother Sherman Black of Elizabethtown, KY; granddaughter, Melissa Kendrick; grandson, Nathan Baldridge, and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2:30pm Friday August 21, 2020, at Springboro Cemetery with Dan Flory Celebrant. Visitation will be Friday from 1-2pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH.


Published in Journal-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Springboro Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
