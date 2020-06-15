Effie WESTERMAN
1941 - 2020
WESTERMAN, Effie Effie Westerman, 79, of Franklin, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hillspring of Springboro. She was born on March 3, 1941, in Elliott County, KY, to Orville and Florence (Stevens) Burton. Effie is survived by her husband, Gary Westerman, Children; Tammy Massey, Michael (Nailya) Westerman and Donna Woodby, sister, Ruby DeAnthony, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 10:00 AM to11:00 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 15, 2020.
