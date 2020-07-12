Effie WILSON

WILSON, Effie J. Effie J. Wilson entered Heaven's Gates, into her eternal home with Jesus, on July 10, 2020. She was born to the late Maggie and Jesse Gabbard, on August 6, 1934, in Letterbox, Kentucky. Effie was one of fourteen children who shared a deep and amazing bond. She graduated from Reily High School and was a proud Reily Bluebird cheerleader. In 1956, she married the late Earl Wilson. Together they made their life in Hamilton, Ohio, and later established a successful and respected home construction business, Earl Wilson and Son Builders. Effie was a dedicated mother, treasured by her family. She especially loved her role as Nana and will always be remembered saying, "I love you more," but more importantly she will be remembered for her resolute and unwavering faith in God. She was a charter member of the Richmond Road Baptist Church where she faithfully served and sang in the choir until her health condition made it impossible. She is survived by her children, Jeff Wilson (Vonceil Bixby) of Pine Island, Florida and Lori Lanni (Pat Lanni) of Oxford, Ohio; grandchildren: Natalie, Madalyn, Autym, Kyle and Jordyn and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Georgia Carlton, Yvonne Gorham and Judith Ebbing along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a limited space available visitation will be held at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. A private family funeral service will be held and officiated by longtime friend and former pastor, Ted Loman. Interment at the Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond Road Baptist Church, 2170 Hamilton Richmond Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013, https://www.weareforhamilton.com/onlinegiving
or the Knolls of Oxford, https://knollsofoxford.org/donate/
. The family also wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Knolls of Oxford, for their excellent and compassionate care. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
.