ACLES, Eileen C. 85, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born June 14, 1934 in West Alexandria, OH, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Annabelle (George) Clinger. Eileen grew up in West Alexandria and was a graduate of Lanier High School.She retired from the Dietary Department of Childrens Medical Center in Dayton; loved to dance, play cards, listen to country music, play cornhole and work word puzzles. She is preceded in death on March 14, 2020 by husband of 34 years Gene Acles; father Orville Clinger; mother Annabelle Scholz; and brother Earl Clinger. Survived by children Brenda Wilson of Vandalia, Scott Valentine of Dayton, and Renee (George) Huff of Florida; grandchildren Melanie (Rob) Devine, Georgie (Shoshana) Huff, Chris (Amanda) Huff; and step grandson Zakk Acles; great grandchildren Aaron Sigler, Harper Huff and Ashton Huff; 2 great great grandchildren Eli and Keegan; brother Eugene (Shirley) Clinger of West Alexandria; step sons Phil Acles, Jim Acles and Jon Acles; 1 nephew and 3 nieces, several close cousins and friends; and special neighbors and friends Jim and Brian. Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared on the funeral home's website at www.rlcfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020