BALDRIDGE (Van Schaik), Eileen Ann Born May 1,1930 in Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by one brother, John Van Schaik. She is also survived by her husband, David Baldridge, her son Randall (Kathleen) Baldridge, her granddaughter, Stephanie (Alex) Musgrove and two great grandchildren, Timothy and Gabriella Musgrove. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Beverly Pearson, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, July 25. Her family will receive friends at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton beginning at 9:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. On behalf of our entire family, we would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Bethany Lutheran Village Cherry Park Memory Support Unit staff and to staff for all the care and compassion they provided Eileen and our family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Lutheran Village or . Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 22, 2019