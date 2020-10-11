Oh such sad news. Ms. Dunn was such a special teacher to me. She helped me through my dad’s death in 1979 when she was my homeroom teacher. I was enthrallled with her writing style too- mixing upper and lower case letters at random on the chalkboard. She used to even joke about it herself.



Later in life, I always looked forward to seeing her at the Reds ballpark. I wouldn’t watch the game on nights I ran into her because we would reminisce so much.



Her attitude was always an inspiration to me- discipline, yes, but with a goal of achievement and learning forefront to everything she taught.



I will miss her.





Maureen Boeing

Student