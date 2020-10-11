1/1
Eileen DUNN
1943 - 2020
DUNN, Eileen M. Eileen M. Dunn died peacefully on Tuesday, September 29th in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Alois Alzheimer Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 22nd, 1943, the daughter of Charles L and Mary (Clark) Dunn. Eileen graduated from Catholic Central High School in Springfield. After high school Eileen joined the Sisters of Charity and was part of this community for 7 years. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Mount St Joseph College in 1969 and a Master of Education from Xavier University in 1976. Eileen taught in schools in the Cincinnati area including St. Martin for 28 years and St Clement for 8 years. She was a dedicated teacher who loved talking about her job and her students. After retirement, her life long love of sports led to working in the summer for the Cincinnati Reds and for Xavier University in the winter. She loved being a part of all those baseball and basketball games! She was a loyal and enthusiastic fan of Notre Dame football as well and was a proud owner of many ND sweatshirts! Eileen was a kind and generous person who treasured her family, her friends, her Church, her students, and her dog Kells. She left everyone she met with memories of happy times and lots of laughs. Eileen left family and friends with memories that bring smiles and grateful feelings that she was a friend for life. Special thanks to Eileen's dear friends of many years who visited her regularly at Alois. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Charlie, Pat, Tommy, Jimmy and Michael Dunn, and one sister, Mary Jane Pavelka. She is survived by two sisters, Ann Dunn of Ashland, Ohio, and Susan (Leon) White of Park Ridge, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In her memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cinti., OH 45203 or St. Martin Parish, 3720 St. Martins Pl., Cinti., OH 45211. Additional information is available on the website of Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
October 11, 2020
I have found memories of Ms Dunn at St Martin in Cheviot. I'm sure the rest of the class of 1984 feels the same. RIP Ms Dunn.
Jeff Scharf
Student
October 10, 2020
I remember Eileen. I taught with her at St. Martins in Cheviot. Fun loving person. RIP.
Sr. Shannon
Coworker
October 10, 2020
I remember Eileen. I taught at St. Martins with in the 80’s. Fun loving person!!
Sr. Shannon
Coworker
October 9, 2020
A wonderful woman. She taught 2 of our 3 kids at St. Clement, and when I told them of her death, they both launched in to stories and wonderful remembrances. We always enjoyed running into her at Reds games, where she would always ask about the kids (now in their 30s). So glad she was in their lives.
Carol Metz
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Nothing but good things to say about Ms Dunn, she was probably the the first teacher who cared enough to make me work toward my potential in a subject I had no use for at that time in my life! I owe a lot to her just for that. Not sure how many people even thought I had the potential before that! I hid well!
Tom Klug
Student
October 7, 2020
Ms. Dunn was one of my favorite teachers at St. Clement! She made learning fun! It was great running into her at reds games. She will definitely be missed!
Amber Evans
Student
October 7, 2020
Rest In Peace Miss Dunn. Class of 1974 St Martin.
Kathy Smith Wandstrst
Student
October 7, 2020
My favorite teacher ever. She treated me as her own and always told my parents great things. I can’t believe she’s gone. Always in my heart. I miss you! Joe Lengerich St.Clement
Joey Lengerich
Student
October 7, 2020
Condolences to the Dunn family and friends. By far one if my favorite teachers that I will never forget. Rest in peace..
Rocky
Student
October 7, 2020
Oh such sad news. Ms. Dunn was such a special teacher to me. She helped me through my dad’s death in 1979 when she was my homeroom teacher. I was enthrallled with her writing style too- mixing upper and lower case letters at random on the chalkboard. She used to even joke about it herself.

Later in life, I always looked forward to seeing her at the Reds ballpark. I wouldn’t watch the game on nights I ran into her because we would reminisce so much.

Her attitude was always an inspiration to me- discipline, yes, but with a goal of achievement and learning forefront to everything she taught.

I will miss her.

Maureen Boeing
Student
October 7, 2020
One my favorite teachers
Steve Malsbary
Student
October 7, 2020
My favorite teacher by far. She took the time to make sure you understood what she was teaching. My life would not be the same had I I not had her in it!
Bryan Verity
Student
October 7, 2020
Our condolences to the Dunn family!She will be missed. Sue and steve Goheen
October 7, 2020
Great teacher and person. She will be missed.
Dan Eichholz
Student
October 7, 2020
Ms Dunn was a wonderful teacher at St Martins school. We will miss her. Rest in Peace!
Diane Baker Peddenpohl
Student
October 6, 2020
One of the great teachers during my days at St. Martin. Prayers for her family and friends.
Debbi (Fronk) Dickey
Student
October 6, 2020
Great teacher. Great person. Condolences to the family. Thank you for all you taught me.
Larry Arnold
Student
October 6, 2020
Eileen was truly one of a kind. From the time Sue and I first met her, we knew she was a special lady.
Denny and Sue Mullen
Friend
