Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
4500 Ackerman Blvd
Kettering, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen HESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen HESS


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen HESS Obituary
HESS (Scheckelhoff),Eileen M. Age 79, of Beavercreek passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Oak Creek Terrace Nursing Home. She was born October 12, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Albert G. and Irma J. Scheckelhoff. Eileen was preceded in death by her siblings, Albert H Scheckelhoff, Elaine C. Marchal; and sister-in-law, Beverly Scheckelhoff. Eileen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert J. Hess Sr.; children, Robert Jr. (Cindy) Hess, Tom (Jenny) Hess, Christine (Brett) Morris, and Debbie (Kirk) Gill; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Scheckelhoff; sister-in-law, Jan Scheckelhoff; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Marchal. Eileen was a graduate of Julienne High School (1958) and the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing (1961). Eileen worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years. Special thanks to all of the staff at Oak Creek Terrace for their amazing care for the last four years. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45431. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429 followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -