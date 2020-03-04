|
HESS (Scheckelhoff),Eileen M. Age 79, of Beavercreek passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Oak Creek Terrace Nursing Home. She was born October 12, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Albert G. and Irma J. Scheckelhoff. Eileen was preceded in death by her siblings, Albert H Scheckelhoff, Elaine C. Marchal; and sister-in-law, Beverly Scheckelhoff. Eileen is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert J. Hess Sr.; children, Robert Jr. (Cindy) Hess, Tom (Jenny) Hess, Christine (Brett) Morris, and Debbie (Kirk) Gill; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Scheckelhoff; sister-in-law, Jan Scheckelhoff; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Marchal. Eileen was a graduate of Julienne High School (1958) and the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing (1961). Eileen worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years. Special thanks to all of the staff at Oak Creek Terrace for their amazing care for the last four years. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45431. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429 followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020