JOHNSON, Eileen I. Age 86 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in her residence. She was born in Paris, Tennessee on June 18, 1933 the daughter of Melvin & Callie (Hawkins) Crittenden. She is survived by her sons David and Joseph Johnson; grandsons Tyler, Levi and |Joey Johnson; brother Paul Crittenden and a sister Eva Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years, Shelby Johnson; brothers Jim and Kenneth Crittenden and a sister Betty. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm 7:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 19, 2019