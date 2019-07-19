Home

JOHNSON, Eileen I. Age 86 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in her residence. She was born in Paris, Tennessee on June 18, 1933 the daughter of Melvin & Callie (Hawkins) Crittenden. She is survived by her sons David and Joseph Johnson; grandsons Tyler, Levi and |Joey Johnson; brother Paul Crittenden and a sister Eva Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years, Shelby Johnson; brothers Jim and Kenneth Crittenden and a sister Betty. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm 7:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 19, 2019
