Eileen JONES

JONES, Eileen A. Eileen A. Jones, of Miamisburg, beloved wife of the late Frank Jones, passed away on August 14, 2020, at the age of 93. Eileen was born to Katherine and Thurman Waters. Her brothers, Denny and Sam preceded her in death. Her dear sister, Nan (Ray) Davis lives in Cincinnati. Eileen was a very loving and caring mother of six children, Terry (Sandie) Jones, Steve (Lynda) Jones, Janice Jones, Pat Jones, Patti (Larry) Pringle, and Sue (Tom Randolph) Jones. She was a wonderful grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Family was everything to her. Eileen was a member of St. Jacobs Lutheran Church. Many thanks to Crossroads Hospice for taking excellent care of our mother. Celebration of Life was held privately with the family.



