Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Eileen Kleismit

Eileen Kleismit Obituary
KLEISMIT, Eileen A. Age 65 of Hamilton passed away Wednesday May 1, 2019 in her home. She was born December 22, 1953 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Tony and Martha (nee Brozowski) Kleismit. Eileen was a graduate of Miami University and worked as a production manager for General Motors. A private entombment will take place at a later date in the mausoleum at St. Stephen Cemetery. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2019
