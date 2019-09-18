|
|
LOWELL, Eileen Age 92 died peacefully at Berkeley Square Retirement Community on September 16, 2019. Eileen was born July 4th, 1927, to Anton and Antoinette (Miller) Batt and lived her entire life in Hamilton. She was a 1945 graduate of Hamilton High School and received a Bachelor and a Master's degree from Miami University. In 1952 she married Harry M. "Bud" Lowell, Jr., the love of her life and husband of 52 years, who died in 2004. Eileen was the loving mother of three children: Mary Beth (Jack) Cleland of Charleston, SC; Patrice (Tom) Anthony of Oklahoma City; and Harry M. Lowell III of Swanton, Ohio. She was the dear sister to Mary Jane (Batt) McGreevy. She was the devoted grandmother of six grandchildren: Lauren (Jimmy) Miller; Brooke (Nathan) Overbey; Kelly Eileen Anthony; Madeline Cleland; Patrick Cleland; and Walker Lowell. She had four great grandchildren: Gwyneth Eileen Miller; Guy Overbey; Jack Overbey; and Rosemary Miller. Eileen loved vacations with her extended family in Cape Cod and Michigan, and she traveled to many exotic locations overseas. She was always interested in new adventures, having fun with friends, and living life to the fullest. Eileen was a very active contributor to the Hamilton community. She was a charter member of the Civelles, a member of the Hamilton Garden Club, a trustee on the Lane Library Board, and a Master Gardener and caregiver at St. Julie's church garden. And then there was tennis Eileen was an avid player into her eighties, winning several doubles championships with tennis buddies. From 1953 to 1988, when she wasn't playing tennis, she was a guidance counselor at Taft High School and helped many grateful students. A Mass and Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St. where Eileen was a lifetime member, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp celebrant. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019