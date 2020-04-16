Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen MCCRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen MCCRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen MCCRAY Obituary
MCCRAY, Eileen K. Age 81, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Eileen was a counselor for Womens Journey at the YMCA and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis & Lee Kiely; sister, Patricia Bogenschutz; and brother, Michael Kiely. Eileen is survived by her beloved husband, David M.; daughter & son-in-law, Shannon & Michael Gerardi of New Carlisle; sons & daughters-in-law, Michael & Laura McCray of Englewood, Patrick & Robin McCray, James & Tonja McCray all of KY; 11 grandchildren and many other relatives & friends. Due to the current situation with COVID-19 a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -