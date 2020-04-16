|
MCCRAY, Eileen K. Age 81, of Tipp City, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Eileen was a counselor for Womens Journey at the YMCA and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis & Lee Kiely; sister, Patricia Bogenschutz; and brother, Michael Kiely. Eileen is survived by her beloved husband, David M.; daughter & son-in-law, Shannon & Michael Gerardi of New Carlisle; sons & daughters-in-law, Michael & Laura McCray of Englewood, Patrick & Robin McCray, James & Tonja McCray all of KY; 11 grandchildren and many other relatives & friends. Due to the current situation with COVID-19 a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020