MOORMAN (Driscoll), Eileen Born November 18, 1927, died peacefully on January 21, 2020 at age 92. She was the third of six children of Helen & Robert Driscoll of Dayton, OH. She was the wife of Earl Moorman (died March 2, 2006), and mother of Kathleen Moriarty (John), Christine Tanner, Peg Hoenigman (James/deceased), Gerry Moorman (survived by wife Jodi), Tom Moorman (Sharon), Mary Beth Ashcraft (Carl). She was grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 7. Visitation: Saturday, February 1, 10 am, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 5655 Stadium Parkway, Viera, FL, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11am and luncheon in the Parish Hall. Please sign the guestbook online at www.beckman-williamson.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dakota Center online at https://dakotacenter.org/donate/ or by mail to Dakota Center, 33 Barnett St, Dayton, Ohio 45402, care of Michael Miller, Executive Director.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
