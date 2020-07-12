1/1
Eileen PEVLER
1921 - 2020
PEVLER, Eileen T. Eileen T. Pevler, age 99, of Eaton, OH, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Elmcroft of Washington Township Senior Living. She was born March 21, 1921, in Dayton, OH, to the late Charles and Eleanor Burgmeier. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Pevler, who passed away in 2004; several brothers and sisters; and son-in-law, Roy P. Fannin. She is survived by her son, Dan (Karen) Pevler of Miamisburg, OH; daughter, Carleen Fannin of Eaton, OH; granddaughters, Lori (Bill) Sabourin of Virginia Beach, VA, and Amber Wagner of Franklin, OH; grandson, Austin Pevler of Washington Township, OH; great-grandchildren, Ryan Disler, Gabriel Wagner and Dominic Wagner; and great-great-granddaughter, Peyton Disler. Private services at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Miami Valley. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
