|
|
SCHIRMER, Eileen A. Age 52 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born November 25, 1967 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Paul Johnson and Barbara Muntz Johnson Filbrun. She married Scott Schirmer on August 30, 1986 in Beavercreek, OH. Eileen is survived by her loving husband Scott, three sons, Brandon (Michelle), Dylan and Colton Schirmer; a daughter, Suri Schirmer; a grandson, Aiden Schirmer; her mother Barbara (Dan) Filbrun; two sisters, Karen Balsley and Kathleen (Larry) Wilkens; a brother, John Johnson; and other family and friends. She was preceded by her father, Paul; and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Eileen started school in Massachusetts, graduated from Beavercreek HIgh School in 1985 and was a graduate of the University of Dayton. She was the Childcare Director at Fairborn YMCA and Kettering, then started her teaching career at St. Joseph Treatment Center in Dayton. Eileen started teaching special education and then fourth grade at Valley Elementary in Beavercreek, OH, where she still taught today. She loved to travel and the beach. Eileen vacationed from Cape Cod all the way to Miami Beach. She liked playing the piano, doing arts and crafts, especially painting, flowers and gardening. Eileen had a love for life and had a great sense of humor. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on May 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place immediately following the services at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Please visit NewcomerDayton.com to leave a memory of Eileen or a special message for the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2020