SLIVINSKI, Eileen M. Age 85 of Dayton, passed away September 8, 2019. She was born June 27, 1934 in Celina, Ohio to the late Raymond and Olive Feltz. In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Slivinski; sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary Ann & Richard Gray and Kathleen & Jerry Schmitmeyer; grandson, Valoris "Veep" Slivinski; sister-in-law, Patty Jo Feltz; and brother-in-law, Louis Schemmel. Eileen was also preceded in death by many loving members of the Slivinski family. Eileen is survived by her children: Val Slivinski (Julie), Helen Slivinski-Smith (Jimmy), Pete Slivinski (Vivian) and Verona Shifflett (Hollis); 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers: John Feltz, Paul Feltz, Jerry Feltz, Raymond Feltz Jr, and Ronald Feltz; sister, Pauline Drees; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Eileen retired as the Assistant Director of Nursing from Grandview Hospital after more than 35 years of service. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge Street, Dayton, Ohio. Fr. Matt Keller, Celebrant. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Eileen's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital or the American Heart or Kidney Associations. To share a memory of Eileen or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019