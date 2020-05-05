Home

Eileen TANGEMAN


1932 - 2020
TANGEMAN (neé Corbin), Eileen J. Passed away May 1, 2020. Eileen was born January 7, 1932 and is preceded in death by her father, Roy Corbin; mother, Dorothy Corbin, neé Slane; sister, Barbara; and son, Joseph Jr.. Eileen is survived by her brother, Rodney (Betty) Corbin; sisters, Cindy (David) Rockwell and Marilyn (Aktar) Awan; daughter, Karen (Rick) Voxbrunner, sons, Mark (Merly) and Michael Tangeman, and daughter, Julie Case. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah (Robert) Pace, Angela (Brad) Petersen, Angela (Cain Elliot) Case, Aaron Meece, Lindsay (Brian) Kendrick and Evan (Audrey) Case. Eileen also leaves behind numerous great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to VITAS Community Connection, as they were a god send to Eileen and her family in her final days. There are no funeral arrangements at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2020
