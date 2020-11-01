1/1
Eileen TOERNER
TOERNER, Eileen I.

Age 91, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born in St. Bernard, Ohio on June 20, 1929, the daughter of Aloysius and Eleanor (Kemme) Hampel. Eileen graduated as the number one student from her Notre Dame class of 1947. On May 6, 1950, in St. John Catholic Church in Middletown she married Robert Toerner and he preceded her in death on February 17, 2000. Eileen was a member of St. Ann Church, the Altar Rosary Society, and the Knights of Columbus Ladies

Auxiliary. She was a member of the Harmonettes as her

singing voice was legendary. She will always be remembered for her beautiful renditions of Oklahoma and Ave Maria. She was asked to sing the Ave Maria at many family and friends weddings.

Survivors include five children, Dan (Nancy) Toerner, Janet (Tom) Huff, John Toerner, Carol Brockman, and Bob (Barb) Toerner; eleven grandchildren, Emily Smith (Dave), Alison

Hoskins (Matt), Lauren Huff (Dan Stroh), Nick Toerner, Beth Toerner, Chase Brockman (Alissa), Ross Brockman, Ben Toerner (Taylor), Lilly Toerner, Zach and Matt Toerner; four great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lori Toerner; numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Robert, she was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph C. Toerner on August 15, 2010; five sisters, SR Mary Ellen Hampel, Rita Peters, Ruth Vogt, Mary Imfeld, and Lois Hampel; a brother, Anthony Hampel.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fairfield Place for the loving care that she received in her second home for the last 6 years.

Friends may call from 9:30-10:30am Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave.,

Hamilton, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Masks are required. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are

suggested to St. Ann Church or Badin High School. Online

register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.





Published in Journal-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zettler Funeral Home
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
