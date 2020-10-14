1/1
Eileen VICENA
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VICENA, Eileen Eileen Vicena, age 93, of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Eileen was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 10, 1927, to the late James E. and Nancy (Logan) Fugate. Eileen worked for Ohio Casualty Insurance Company for many years and after retirement, she enjoyed attending the Ladies Aide gatherings for retirees. She was an active member and volunteer at Immanuel Lutheran Church for many years. Eileen will be dearly missed by her son, James Robin "Rob" (Jodi) Vicena; her grandchildren, Olivia and Henry; her sister, Jean Fetherland; her nieces, Amy Cholkas and Susie Blalock, as well as other extended family and close friends. Eileen was preceded in death by her siblings, Mildred Henderson, James "Buddy" Fugate, Dorothy Butts, Louise Fugate and Elmer Fugate, as well her dear friends, June Morner and Elinor Simmons. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved