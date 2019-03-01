SMITH, Eilene C. Was born January 3, 1927 to Norma and Walter Conkle in Ironton, Ohio where she attended Ironton High and enjoyed summers at Locko Lake. She graduated from Wittenberg University and in 1948 married James D. Smith of Mans?eld, Ohio. They made their home in Mans?eld for 25 years where they had four children and were members of Park Avenue Baptist Church. Eilene taught for nine years at Mans?eld Senior High, the same school her children attended. In 1972 Jim and Eilene moved to Oxford, Ohio where they owned and operated a Baskin Robbins Ice Cream store for 15 years before retiring. Eilene was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church, the Oxford Current Events Club, Oxford Country Club and the PEO Sisterhood. She served as president of the Oxford United Way and helped establish the Oxford Tourism Commission. She was a volunteer buyer for the McCullough-Hyde Hospital Gift Shop. After retirement Jim and Eilene remained in Oxford where they enjoyed a large circle of friends and were active in many of the activities the town offered. Several grandchildren attended Miami and they loved having them in town. Preceding her in death include daughter Diane, parents Norma and Walter Conkle, sister Juanita Milleson Kincaid and mother-in-law Ruth Sneeringer. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, James D. Smith, sons Mark of Darien, Connecticut, Greg of Oxford, Ohio and daughter, Linda of Salt Lake City, Utah as well as daughters-in-law Vicki and Kristy, son-in-law Malcolm, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Eilene will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Visitation will take place at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm when the memorial service will begin. Dessert reception will follow at the Knolls auditorium. In lieu of ?owers donations can be made to The Employee Good Samaritan Fund, The Knolls of Oxford, 6727 Contreras Road, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary