Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Resources
More Obituaries for E.L. PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E.L. PETERSON Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E.L. PETERSON Sr. Obituary
PETERSON, Sr., Reverend E.L. Departed this life Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born in Selma, AL on March 6, 1927 to the union of the late Bester & Ethel Peterson. He moved to Dayton, OH at the age of 17 where he united with Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Edgar Glanton. Rev. Peterson worked faithfully in several auxiliaries within the church until he was called to the ministry in 1960. Shortly after being called to preach, Rev. Peterson became the founding Pastor of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church. He faithfully served 48 years until his retirement. Rev. Peterson is preceded in death by his wife Rosie M. Peterson, his daughter Pastor Betty Boykin, his sons Rev. Eddie L. Peterson, Jr. and Pastor Leroy E. Peterson, his brothers Robert, Johnny B., Willie C., Jimmie, Sr., Columbus, Exel, Louis and Ezell Peterson, sisters Francis Collins, Mamie Lee Peterson and Velma Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters Carolyn Marks, Benita Pittman (Bobby), Dr. Jean Lipscomb and one son Rev. Bester L. Peterson (Violetta). His sisters Myrtle Reid (John) and Willa Mae Love and one brother Rev. A. C. Peterson (Karen). Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 AM. Service 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main St. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.L.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -