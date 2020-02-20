|
PETERSON, Sr., Reverend E.L. Departed this life Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born in Selma, AL on March 6, 1927 to the union of the late Bester & Ethel Peterson. He moved to Dayton, OH at the age of 17 where he united with Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Edgar Glanton. Rev. Peterson worked faithfully in several auxiliaries within the church until he was called to the ministry in 1960. Shortly after being called to preach, Rev. Peterson became the founding Pastor of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church. He faithfully served 48 years until his retirement. Rev. Peterson is preceded in death by his wife Rosie M. Peterson, his daughter Pastor Betty Boykin, his sons Rev. Eddie L. Peterson, Jr. and Pastor Leroy E. Peterson, his brothers Robert, Johnny B., Willie C., Jimmie, Sr., Columbus, Exel, Louis and Ezell Peterson, sisters Francis Collins, Mamie Lee Peterson and Velma Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters Carolyn Marks, Benita Pittman (Bobby), Dr. Jean Lipscomb and one son Rev. Bester L. Peterson (Violetta). His sisters Myrtle Reid (John) and Willa Mae Love and one brother Rev. A. C. Peterson (Karen). Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 AM. Service 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main St. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020