Elaine CORLEY
1937 - 2020
CORLEY (Dorsey), Elaine

Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away in her home, on November 24, 2020. She was born in Flint, Michigan, on January 1, 1937. Preceded in death by her

parents Ernest and Willa Mae Dorsey, brothers Eddie Dorsey, Paul Dorsey and her son Phillip E. Corley. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, daughters Portia R. Corley, Lovelle A. Corley and son Ernist (Corley) Muhammad, her two very special Granddaughters – Loren Guerrant (Rashad) and Jayla Corley; sister Portia Bogan,

special sister-in-law Gladys Dorsey and a host of nieces,

nephews and cousins. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist church. Ms. Elaine (as so many knew her) was known for her big smile and contagious laugh and she always had very witty comebacks to remarks made to her in conversation. There will be a memorial celebration planned for future date. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
