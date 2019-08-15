Home

LACKIE, Elaine M. Age 82, of Centerville, OH, received her crown of glory on Monday, August 12, 2019. Our savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Please let us remember with great thanksgiving what God has accomplished through His faithful servant Elaine. She was born in Chicago, IL on March 21, 1937 to the late Edward and Elsie Busse; also the mother of the late daughter Carolyn Unziger. Elaine is survived by her loving husband Ronald D. Lackie, whom she married in Chicago 1957. She is also survived by granddaughters, Stephanie and Kimberly. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville 45459, from 12-1pm. A funeral service will be held at 1pm with burial at David's Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, or Ohio's . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. Blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our sister Elaine.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
