Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine LUBBERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine LUBBERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine LUBBERS Obituary
LUBBERS, Elaine V. Age 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at West Bend Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Bend, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30-11:00am on Monday prior to Mass at the church. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Elaine may be donated to REAL Services, 1151 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.