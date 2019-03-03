|
LUBBERS, Elaine V. Age 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at West Bend Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Bend, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Therese, Little Flower Catholic Church, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend, IN. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30-11:00am on Monday prior to Mass at the church. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Elaine may be donated to REAL Services, 1151 S. Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019