Elaine MADDEN
MADDEN, Elaine E. 81, of Fairborn, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her son, Andrew Madden; her sisters, Mary Allen and Trudy Kinsey. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James Madden; son, Patrick Madden; brother, Roy Elicker, Jr. and wife, Donna; sisters, Kathy Elicker and Rolene Noe; very close friend, Rosalie McAteer. Elaine authored many publications in Philadelphia and many memoirs in Dayton. She was an active member in the Compassionate Friends and had been a member of the Glenmary Missionary Sisters. Family will receive friends at a walk-through, social distancing visitation from 1-2 PM Friday, August 7, 2020, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home at 2 PM Friday. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st ST, Miami, FL. 33131 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020.
