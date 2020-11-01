1/1
Elaine MEYER
MEYER (nee Roddy), Elaine M.

(formerly Elaine Bell)

Age 95, of Centerville, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, October 24th. Elaine grew up in what then was a new house directly across the street from the library on Far Hills Ave. She attended Holy Angels grade school, graduated from Julienne high school and then attended and graduated from Miami Jacobs Business College. She worked in the office at DP&L where she met her first husband, Richard Bell. She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Rupert Roddy, and her first husband, Richard Bell and second husband, James Meyer. She is survived by her two children, Richard Bell and Marilyn Mahrt (husband Michael Mahrt) , and by her two grandchildren, Andrea Castor (husband Todd) of the Dayton area and Rob Mahrt (wife Rebecca) of Erie Pennsylvania, and four great-grandchildren – Luke, Ben, Sloane and Brooke

Castor. She enjoyed raising her children and helping with the grandchildren. She sang with the Kettering Mothers Singers and was a member of the Dayton Catholic Women's Club. In her later active years, she preferred to spend her winters in Bradenton, Florida with friends. We would like to thank

Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and the caregivers of Arcadia for making it possible to care for Elaine at home the past two years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a

private service Monday, November 2nd at the Church of the Incarnation with arrangements handled by Tobias Funeral Home, prior to burial at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
