PARHAM (Gray), Elaine Age 74, of Waynesville, OH, formerly Carlisle County, KY, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Elaine was born in Dayton, OH to the late William and Leila Gray on November 6, 1945. She was raised in Dayton and graduated from Stebbins High School in 1963. Elaine loved her family and was very generous and unselfishly gave her time. She enjoyed attending Southbrook Christian Church with her sisters, watching old movies, and spending time with special people in her life. Elaine was especially passionate about her flower garden, often spending hours on end outside. She embraced the role of "Nana" at her daughter's in-home daycare center, where she helped care for the children. Elaine will be missed by her family and was very generous. She was always ready to help anyone who was in need. Elaine was preceded in death by her brother, Eldon Gray and grandson, Derek Whitehead. She is survived by her daughters; Ginger Cella (Joe) of Waynesville, Diana Peck (Robert Burns) from Kentucky, Nicole McIntyre (Michael) from Kentucky; brothers and sisters, John (Joanne) of Greenfield, Bill (Sandy) of North Carolina, Ronnie (Jeanne) of Dayton Marsha (Pete) of Centerville, Rick (Yvonne) of Dayton, Rhonda (Rick) of Centerville, Steve (Heather) of Dayton; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19 from 6-8pm at Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd, Miamisburg. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 20 at 10am at the church. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. A Gathering of friends and family will be held at Southbrook Christian Church in the reverie after the burial. If desired, friends and family may make memorial contributions to Bogg Ministries, www.thebogg.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020