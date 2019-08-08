|
PRATT, Elaine M. Age 80, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Premier Estates of Middletown with her family by her side. She was born on March 17, 1939, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lorraine (Roetzer) Noeller. She was a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School and was employed as a Teacher's Aide for over 25 years with the Middletown School District, retiring in June of 1996. Elaine was also a longtime member of Holy Family Parish. Her family was her greatest achievement, she adored her time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren Elaine is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Lawrence "Larry" A. Pratt; her devoted children, Cindy (John) Higgins, Mark (Jan) Pratt and Father Ed Pratt; her grandchildren, Dr. Kelli (Phil) Salm, Kerri (John) Pressler and David Pratt; her great grandchildren, Aidan Pressler, Madelyn Salm and Tristan Salm; and her brothers, Donald (Susan) Noeller and Robert Noeller. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Michael J. Noeller and Kenneth H. Noeller, Jr. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:00am at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St. Middletown, OH, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5pm-7pm, at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042, in Elaine's memory.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 8, 2019