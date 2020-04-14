|
WILBUR (Fischer), Elaine Age 81 of Miamisburg, went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2020. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Irene (Schwindeman) Fischer. She is survived by her husband of 58 yrs Donald Sr. Sons; Donald Jr. (Barb) of Columbus and Daniel (Sharyl) of Miamisburg. 7 Grandchildren; Melissa (TJ) Mucha, Jennifer Davis, Chris (Jessica) Nicholson, Shane, Carrie, Marissa and Kellie Wilbur. 4 Great Grandchildren; Lucas & Waylon Nicholson, and Owen & Aubrey Mucha. Elaine was fun loving and enjoyed life to the fullest. She had a passion for all animals, especially her cats. She had several jobs that included being a housewife, Office Manager, Secretary and the Owner of a Hair Salon. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope in Miamisburg. The Family will host a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center of Dayton, in Elaine's memory. To share a memory of Elaine or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020