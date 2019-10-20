|
ANTON, Elayne Passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her home in Centerville, Ohio, in the care of , Visiting Angels of Dayton, and family members. A native of Boston, Massachusetts, she was born on December 5, 1918, to Vasiliki and Pascale Kakatolis, the second of their four children. Her siblings all predeceased her. In 1938, she married Nicholas Anton, who died in 1996, and she is survived by their three daughters, Nikki Swingle, Joan Gounaris, and Lois Mann; and their spouses Larry Swingle, Alex Gounaris, and and Jack Mann. She is also survived by five loving grandchildren and their spouses, Anastasia Gounaris, Nikolas Mann and his wife Lara, Rebecca Swingle and her husband Brian Combs, Elaine Gounaris and her husband Mark Winwood, and Jonathan Mann; four great grandchildren, Kiah Combs and Elisabeth, Zoe, and Hope Mann; her godchildren; and many nieces and nephews and their descendants. Mrs. Anton cherished her Greek heritage and was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Dayton, Ohio, since moving to Dayton in 1957 where she co-owned with her husband several successful restaurants, including Anton's Sheridan and the Flaming Sword. Her family is indebted to her unfailing sense of humor that made family gatherings joyful, her love and care of them, and particularly her example of fortitude following the death of her beloved Nick. In December 2018, her family celebrated her one hundredth birthday with her at her home. A family funeral was held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. The family is grateful to and Visiting Angels of Dayton for their affectionate care of their mother, their Yiayia, and asks that any memorials be sent to . Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel. She will be missed.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019