1/1
ELBERT OLINGER
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLINGER, Elbert James James Elbert Olinger, departed this life on July 23, 2020. Born September 22, 1950, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Wallace & Florine (Walker) Olinger. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1969. He served in the Vietnam War from 1970-1972 where he received numerous awards. He retired from General Motors Truck and Bus after 37 years of service. Preceded in death by his wife, Margo; son, Marcus; parents, Wallace & Florine Olinger; and brother, Vincent. He leaves to cherish his memory: sons, Damon (Latosha) and DeJuan (Towana); daughter, Tiffany; sisters, Gloria (Patrick) Nukpor, Geraldine (Duane Sr.) Grant, Krezeal Henderson and Zola Williams; brothers, Wallace Olinger, Larry (Treva) Olinger, Roger (Stephanie) Olinger, and Harold Olinger; mother-in-law, Lena Strange; brothers-in-law, Tony Rakestraw, Brett (Cassandra) Strange and David (Nina) Strange; grandchildren, Daniel Ivery, Erionna Olinger, Damarion Ivery, Eugene Roberts, Jasmine (Kegan) Wills, Monet Colon, and Mia Colon; great-grandson, K.J. Wills; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private Family Graveside Service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved