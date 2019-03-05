|
|
WILLIAMS, Elbert Tabor Age 72, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Kevin Norvell Tabor; brothers, Anderson Underwood, Willie Tabor, Jack Tabor, and Aaron Tabor; sisters, Christa Faye Tabor, Eunice Faye Tabor, and Toni Tabor; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am at the funeral home until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019