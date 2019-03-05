Home

Elbert Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Elbert Tabor Age 72, of Trotwood, OH, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Kevin Norvell Tabor; brothers, Anderson Underwood, Willie Tabor, Jack Tabor, and Aaron Tabor; sisters, Christa Faye Tabor, Eunice Faye Tabor, and Toni Tabor; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am at the funeral home until time of service. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019
