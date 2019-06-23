Home

KREITZER, Elberta "Betty" Age 96 of Dayton, passed away June 19, 2019. Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert. She is survived by son, Robert Kreitzer; daughters, Dianne (Robert) Fennell and Michelle (Gregory) Gray; Grandchildren, Becky (Matt) and Vicky (Logan); and great grandchildren, Avianna, Aubrey, and Ayden. The family would like to give a special thank you to Tammy and Ronisha at the Sanctuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 25th, 2019, at 10 am, at St. Helen's Catholic Church 605 Granville Pl., Dayton, OH 45431. Family will receive friends from 9am until time of Mass. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
