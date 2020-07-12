1/
Eldin FILBRUN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eldin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FILBRUN, Eldin J. Eldin J. Filbrun, age 84, of Brookville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 09, 2020, at his home. Preceded in death by a daughter Gwendolyn. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Virginia, 3 daughters, Elaine (Lonny) Chambers, Darlene Filbrun, Leann (Roger) Dalton, son Larry Filbrun, 9 grandchildren, Allen (Suzanne) Chambers, Bradley (Ashley) Chambers, Alisha (Donnie) Collins, Jeremy (Dani) Games, Jessica Games, Jacob and Brett Filbrun, Derek and Blaine Dalton and 4 great-grandchildren, Braden and Lucas Chambers, Carson and Cayla Collins, sister, Thelma (Kenneth) Landes, and 2 brothers, Norman and Marlin Filbrun. Eldin attended the Brookville Grace Brethren Church. Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brookville Grace Brethren Church. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to wwwbakerhazelsnider.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved