ANDERSON, Eldon "Ray" 78, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home. He was born September 3, 1941 to Leo and Juanita Anderson. He was last employed as part owner in Car Paint of Springfield. Ray leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Anderson; daughter, Kelley (Chris) Randall; son, Chad Anderson; eight grandchildren, Ashtyn (Ryan) White, Aaron Young, Dylan Anderson, Bradyn Randall, Trevor Anderson, Bayley Randall, Ian Anderson, and Seth Anderson; one great-grandchild, Jaxon Young; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Juanita Anderson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on February 1, 2020 in First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone St, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 29, 2020