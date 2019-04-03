BARKLEY, Eleanor M. Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away at Blue Ash on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Eleanor was born in Liberty Twp, Ohio on August 5, 1934 to Virgil and Frances (nee Williams) Barker. On October 31, 1953, she married the love of her life; Robert W. Barkley Sr. Eleanor retired from Miami University after 23 years of service. She was a member of the Tri-County Nazarene Church. She is survived her five children, Michelle (Kenneth) Horsley, Karen (Dana) Cornett, Robert W. (the late Yvonne) Barkley Jr., Tammy (Roy) Glancy, and Jessica (the late David) Romanello; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carmella Joy Barkley; her loving husband of 62 years, Robert W. Barkley Sr. and her brothers, Melvin and Art Barker. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tom Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to . Published in Journal-News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary