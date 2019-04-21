BARRETT (Regan), Eleanor Agnes Was born in Wilmington, Delaware on January 22, 1923. She died at Bethany Village in Centerville, Ohio on April 18, 2019. Eleanor was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Megan Colleen, and her immediate Regan family: father William, mother Helen Dolan, and brothers Bill and Iggs. Eleanor was the consummate volunteer. She served her country during WWII as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps Women's Reserve. She was a Eucharistic Minister at Church of the Incarnation, and a long-standing volunteer at Kettering Medical Center amassing over 9,000 hours. Eleanor was also the donor of over 16 gallons of B- blood. She ushered at the Victoria Theater Association for over two decades. However, her greatest volunteer activity was the Girl Scouts where she served as troop leader and council representative in Texas and Ohio for over 60 years. She is survived by her spouse of 71 years, Donald D. Barrett, and six living children: Don Jr. (Sylvia), Kathleen Dawn (Lorn Frazier), Deborah (Robert Youens), Erin (Brad Klingler), Sean (Patti), Shannon (Margaret). Eight grandchildren: Kent and Grant Barrett, Megan Salch, Colyn Benzanilla, Rachel Youens, Lauren Lee Joyce, John Rockwell, and Bentley Barrett Nine great-grandchildren: Brent Salem, Kylie and Grady Salch, Claire and Camille Benzanilla, Malachi Vermillion, Lena Joyce, and Hudson and Nolan Rockwell. She is also survived by one nephew: John Regan Jr. (Cindy). The family will receive friends at the Church of the Incarnation in Centerville on April 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A mass of Christian Burial will follow. Eleanor's final resting place will be Arlington National Cemetery, with full military honors, at a site reserved for her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Eleanor's name to the Girl Scouts of America, , or . TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary