BERTRAM, Eleanor Age 92, of Middletown passed away Thursday morning May 14th. She was born Jan. 15, 1928 in Middletown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Corbin, her mother and Father, Mamie and Paul Shartle Sr. and her brother, Paul Jr. Eleanor is survived by her nephews, Gary (Debbie) and John (Wendy) Shartle and her niece Sharon (Tim) Hall. She was the president of the Middletown Music Club in past years and served as an organist for over 70 years for several different churches ever since she graduated from Middletown High School. Eleanor was the organist for the past few years at Blue Ball Presbyterian Church and in the previous years served over 45 years, most of her adult life at Faith United Methodist Church. She played for countless weddings and funerals. She was a very caring person and well loved around the community. We will all miss her smiling face and pleasant demeanor. We would like to thank her dear friends Rosemary and Margie for their kindness and caring during the last few trying years. Also would like to thank Enclave of Springboro for their care in making her comfortable this past year. Another special thanks goes out to Daycity Hospice. Funeral Services were held Monday May 18th 2020 at Woodside Cemetery Chapel with burial to follow at the gravesite. Officiating was Rev. Dr. Edward McNulty.
Published in Journal-News on May 24, 2020